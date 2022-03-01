Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). uniQure posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

QURE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 822,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.80.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 423,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

