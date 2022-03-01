Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) to announce $480.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.20 million and the highest is $487.80 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $396.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.17.

NYSE VEEV opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.56. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

