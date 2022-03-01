Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Woodward reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.74. 601,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,421. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

