Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) CEO Sells $500,179.16 in Stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BKD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 2,122,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.