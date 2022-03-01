Brookline Capital Acquisition Boosts CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 305.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,876. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.