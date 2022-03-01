Brookline Capital Acquisition Boosts CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $12.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 305.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,876. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
