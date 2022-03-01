Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lowered by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,022.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 568,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after acquiring an additional 517,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

