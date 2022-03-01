Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:ESCT)

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies Inc (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($2.05) on Tuesday. Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.39).

Get Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.