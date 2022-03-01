Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 88,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,456. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

