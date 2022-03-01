Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.47).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,905 ($38.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company has a market capitalization of £9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,778.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,711.96. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

