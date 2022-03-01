Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.06. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 11,918 shares changing hands.

BFLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594 over the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

