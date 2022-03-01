Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Down 16.4%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.93. 729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several research firms recently commented on BZZUY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.84) to €22.00 ($24.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.