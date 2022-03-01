BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 900 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

