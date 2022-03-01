BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 900 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.