BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.