ByteNext (BNU) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $656,803.71 and $41,982.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.06780783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.62 or 0.99787126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.