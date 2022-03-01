C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 166.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 133.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 257,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CCCC opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

