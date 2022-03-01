Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post $122.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.48 million. Cactus posted sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $611.74 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $625.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $51.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

