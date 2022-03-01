Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cactus by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 2,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,581. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

