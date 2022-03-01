Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.37

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

