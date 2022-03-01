Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 2,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,581. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.