Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $55.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cactus stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,581. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

