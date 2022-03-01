CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Hits $0.0281 on Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $316,953.12 and approximately $1,572.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 11,529,995 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,130 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

