Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 550.50 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 550.50 ($7.39). 1,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 565.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.90.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

