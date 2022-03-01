Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Caleres worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAL opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $790.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

