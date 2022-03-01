California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $172.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.