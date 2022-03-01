Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $51.56

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $58.15. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 11,356 shares.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

