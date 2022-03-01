Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 11,174 shares.The stock last traded at $85.75 and had previously closed at $88.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATC. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $597.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

