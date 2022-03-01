Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will announce $75.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. Camtek posted sales of $57.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $309.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 613,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $19,601,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

