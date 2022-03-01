Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $57.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. 56,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

