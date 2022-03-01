Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$45.75

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.25 to C$45.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

JWLLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.