Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$84.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 372,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,653. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

