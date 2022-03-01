Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$84.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.00.

AEM traded up C$3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.04. 1,252,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

