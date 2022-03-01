Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $85.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

