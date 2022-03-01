Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $32.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s current price.

BIGC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

