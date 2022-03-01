Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$62.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday. lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.