Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Target Price to C$45.75

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.25 to C$45.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of JWLLF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

