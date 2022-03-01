Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$174.00 at Stifel Europe

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

