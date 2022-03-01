Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$174.00 at Stifel Europe

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.
Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $132.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.