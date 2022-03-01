Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$174.00 at Stifel Europe

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

