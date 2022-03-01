Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.