Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.