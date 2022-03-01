Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $4.34. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 500 shares.

CFPUF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

