Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 13.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.54. 146,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,330,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 778,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.
About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
