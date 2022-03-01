Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 13.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.54. 146,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,330,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 778,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

