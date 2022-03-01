Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.23

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.23 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 164.80 ($2.21), with a volume of 3171126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.10 ($2.23).

CAPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.02) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 199 ($2.67).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 49.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

