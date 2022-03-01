Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 446 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,746. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.35. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

