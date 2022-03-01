Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $28.11 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541,535. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

