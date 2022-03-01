Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $32.10 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $583.50. 17,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.71, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,408 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.