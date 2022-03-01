Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 88,032 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,032 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fastenal by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. 151,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,344. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

