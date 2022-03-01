Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.