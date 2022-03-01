Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

CPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.95 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.31 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.88.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

