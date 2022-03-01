Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.56

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 48033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

CSFFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

