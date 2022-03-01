Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.
Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter.
Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.
