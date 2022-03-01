Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Scott Terrillion Sells 1,972 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $20,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CARA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 532,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.